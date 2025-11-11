SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / PureSoul
HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
0 inceleme
12 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
148
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
66 (44.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
82 (55.41%)
En iyi işlem:
13.92 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
312.61 USD (49 855 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-100.83 USD (12 424 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (101.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
125.66 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.27
Alış işlemleri:
80 (54.05%)
Satış işlemleri:
68 (45.95%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.10
Beklenen getiri:
1.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-24.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-24.54 USD (20)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.03%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.29 USD
Maksimum:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPAUD 41
GBPNZD 35
GBPCAD 34
GBPUSD 20
GBPJPY 9
EURUSD 8
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPAUD -29
GBPNZD 169
GBPCAD 118
GBPUSD -30
GBPJPY -11
EURUSD -5
USDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPNZD 29K
GBPCAD 17K
GBPUSD -2.9K
GBPJPY -1.5K
EURUSD -412
USDCAD -118
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.92 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 20
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +101.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -24.54 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.24 × 21
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.35 × 104
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.36 × 61
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.52 × 27
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.57 × 75
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 103
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.68 × 242
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.71 × 95
JFD-Live01
0.74 × 153
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.74 × 187
187 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.

Trading Frequency

⚠️ This is not a daily trading strategy.
Trades are executed only on selective, high-probability days, often just a few days per month.

Subscribers should allow at least one full month to properly evaluate the strategy’s behaviour and performance.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


İnceleme yok
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol