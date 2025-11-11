- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|41
|GBPNZD
|35
|GBPCAD
|34
|GBPUSD
|20
|GBPJPY
|9
|EURUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPAUD
|-29
|GBPNZD
|169
|GBPCAD
|118
|GBPUSD
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-11
|EURUSD
|-5
|USDCAD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPAUD
|-3.9K
|GBPNZD
|29K
|GBPCAD
|17K
|GBPUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|EURUSD
|-412
|USDCAD
|-118
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.24 × 21
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.35 × 104
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.36 × 61
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.47 × 116
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.52 × 27
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.57 × 75
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.63 × 56
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.63 × 41
|
Monex-Server2
|0.66 × 47
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 103
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.68 × 242
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.71 × 95
|
JFD-Live01
|0.74 × 153
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.74 × 187
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.
Core Principles
✅ No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
✅ Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
✅ Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.
Trading Frequency
⚠️ This is not a daily trading strategy.
Trades are executed only on selective, high-probability days, often just a few days per month.
Subscribers should allow at least one full month to properly evaluate the strategy’s behaviour and performance.
