HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
196
Negociações com lucro:
86 (43.87%)
Negociações com perda:
110 (56.12%)
Melhor negociação:
13.92 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.81 USD
Lucro bruto:
368.90 USD (57 731 pips)
Perda bruta:
-153.61 USD (20 542 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (101.91 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
125.66 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
27.61%
Depósito máximo carregado:
59.45%
Último negócio:
22 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.32
Negociações longas:
88 (44.90%)
Negociações curtas:
108 (55.10%)
Fator de lucro:
2.40
Valor esperado:
1.10 USD
Lucro médio:
4.29 USD
Perda média:
-1.40 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
20 (-24.54 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-24.54 USD (20)
Crescimento mensal:
0.25%
Previsão anual:
3.01%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.29 USD
Máximo:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.39% (64.85 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.75% (7.16 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPNZD 54
GBPCAD 49
GBPAUD 41
GBPUSD 20
EURUSD 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPNZD 145
GBPCAD 161
GBPAUD -29
GBPUSD -30
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -11
NZDCAD -9
AUDNZD -3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD -4
USDCAD -1
NZDUSD -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPNZD 25K
GBPCAD 23K
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPUSD -2.9K
EURUSD -324
GBPJPY -1.5K
NZDCAD -1.2K
AUDNZD -574
EURCHF 209
USDCHF 229
EURNZD -677
USDCAD -118
NZDUSD -406
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +13.92 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 20
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +101.91 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -24.54 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.20 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.23 × 22
ICMarkets-Live07
0.33 × 121
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 81
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.52 × 368
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.59 × 59
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 113
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.72 × 111
ICMarkets-Live14
0.78 × 9
XM.COM-Real 7
0.83 × 102
MYFX-US01-Live
0.85 × 112
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
192 mais ...
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


Sem comentários
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
