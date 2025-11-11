PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.

The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.

Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

✅ No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.

✅ Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.

✅ Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.





