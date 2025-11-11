SignalsSections
HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
86 (43.87%)
Loss Trades:
110 (56.12%)
Best trade:
13.92 USD
Worst trade:
-4.81 USD
Gross Profit:
368.90 USD (57 731 pips)
Gross Loss:
-153.61 USD (20 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (101.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.66 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
27.61%
Max deposit load:
59.45%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.32
Long Trades:
88 (44.90%)
Short Trades:
108 (55.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.40
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
4.29 USD
Average Loss:
-1.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-24.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.54 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
0.25%
Annual Forecast:
3.01%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.29 USD
Maximal:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.39% (64.85 USD)
By Equity:
0.75% (7.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 54
GBPCAD 49
GBPAUD 41
GBPUSD 20
EURUSD 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 145
GBPCAD 161
GBPAUD -29
GBPUSD -30
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -11
NZDCAD -9
AUDNZD -3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD -4
USDCAD -1
NZDUSD -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 25K
GBPCAD 23K
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPUSD -2.9K
EURUSD -324
GBPJPY -1.5K
NZDCAD -1.2K
AUDNZD -574
EURCHF 209
USDCHF 229
EURNZD -677
USDCAD -118
NZDUSD -406
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.92 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.20 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.23 × 22
ICMarkets-Live07
0.33 × 121
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 81
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.52 × 368
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.59 × 59
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 113
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.72 × 111
ICMarkets-Live14
0.78 × 9
XM.COM-Real 7
0.83 × 102
MYFX-US01-Live
0.85 × 112
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
191 more...
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


No reviews
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
