HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
196
Transacciones Rentables:
86 (43.87%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
110 (56.12%)
Mejor transacción:
13.92 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.81 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
368.90 USD (57 731 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-153.61 USD (20 542 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (101.91 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
125.66 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Actividad comercial:
27.61%
Carga máxima del depósito:
59.45%
Último trade:
21 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.32
Transacciones Largas:
88 (44.90%)
Transacciones Cortas:
108 (55.10%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.40
Beneficio Esperado:
1.10 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.40 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
20 (-24.54 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-24.54 USD (20)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.25%
Pronóstico anual:
3.01%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.29 USD
Máxima:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.39% (64.85 USD)
De fondos:
0.75% (7.16 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPNZD 54
GBPCAD 49
GBPAUD 41
GBPUSD 20
EURUSD 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPNZD 145
GBPCAD 161
GBPAUD -29
GBPUSD -30
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -11
NZDCAD -9
AUDNZD -3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD -4
USDCAD -1
NZDUSD -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPNZD 25K
GBPCAD 23K
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPUSD -2.9K
EURUSD -324
GBPJPY -1.5K
NZDCAD -1.2K
AUDNZD -574
EURCHF 209
USDCHF 229
EURNZD -677
USDCAD -118
NZDUSD -406
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +13.92 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 20
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +101.91 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -24.54 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.20 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.23 × 22
ICMarkets-Live07
0.33 × 121
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 81
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.52 × 368
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.59 × 59
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 113
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.72 × 111
ICMarkets-Live14
0.78 × 9
XM.COM-Real 7
0.83 × 102
MYFX-US01-Live
0.85 × 112
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
otros 192...
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
