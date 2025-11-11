SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / PureSoul
HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
16 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
196
Gewinntrades:
86 (43.87%)
Verlusttrades:
110 (56.12%)
Bester Trade:
13.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.81 USD
Bruttoprofit:
368.90 USD (57 731 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-153.61 USD (20 542 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (101.91 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
125.66 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading-Aktivität:
27.61%
Max deposit load:
59.45%
Letzter Trade:
24 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.32
Long-Positionen:
88 (44.90%)
Short-Positionen:
108 (55.10%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.40
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
20 (-24.54 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-24.54 USD (20)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.25%
Jahresprognose:
3.01%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.29 USD
Maximaler:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.39% (64.85 USD)
Kapital:
0.75% (7.16 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPNZD 54
GBPCAD 49
GBPAUD 41
GBPUSD 20
EURUSD 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 145
GBPCAD 161
GBPAUD -29
GBPUSD -30
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -11
NZDCAD -9
AUDNZD -3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD -4
USDCAD -1
NZDUSD -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 25K
GBPCAD 23K
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPUSD -2.9K
EURUSD -324
GBPJPY -1.5K
NZDCAD -1.2K
AUDNZD -574
EURCHF 209
USDCHF 229
EURNZD -677
USDCAD -118
NZDUSD -406
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +13.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 20
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +101.91 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -24.54 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.20 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.23 × 22
ICMarkets-Live07
0.33 × 121
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 81
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.52 × 368
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.59 × 59
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 113
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.72 × 111
ICMarkets-Live14
0.78 × 9
XM.COM-Real 7
0.83 × 102
MYFX-US01-Live
0.85 × 112
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
noch 192 ...
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
