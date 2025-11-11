SegnaliSezioni
HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
0 recensioni
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
148
Profit Trade:
66 (44.59%)
Loss Trade:
82 (55.41%)
Best Trade:
13.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.81 USD
Profitto lordo:
312.61 USD (49 855 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-100.83 USD (12 424 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (101.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
125.66 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.27
Long Trade:
80 (54.05%)
Short Trade:
68 (45.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.10
Profitto previsto:
1.43 USD
Profitto medio:
4.74 USD
Perdita media:
-1.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-24.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.54 USD (20)
Crescita mensile:
-1.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.29 USD
Massimale:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPAUD 41
GBPNZD 35
GBPCAD 34
GBPUSD 20
GBPJPY 9
EURUSD 8
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPAUD -29
GBPNZD 169
GBPCAD 118
GBPUSD -30
GBPJPY -11
EURUSD -5
USDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPNZD 29K
GBPCAD 17K
GBPUSD -2.9K
GBPJPY -1.5K
EURUSD -412
USDCAD -118
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.92 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +101.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.24 × 21
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.35 × 104
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.36 × 61
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.52 × 27
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.57 × 75
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 103
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.68 × 242
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.71 × 95
JFD-Live01
0.74 × 153
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.74 × 187
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.

Trading Frequency

⚠️ This is not a daily trading strategy.
Trades are executed only on selective, high-probability days, often just a few days per month.

Subscribers should allow at least one full month to properly evaluate the strategy’s behaviour and performance.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


