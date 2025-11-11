SignauxSections
HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
0 avis
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
148
Bénéfice trades:
66 (44.59%)
Perte trades:
82 (55.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.92 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.81 USD
Bénéfice brut:
312.61 USD (49 855 pips)
Perte brute:
-100.83 USD (12 424 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (101.91 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
125.66 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.27
Longs trades:
80 (54.05%)
Courts trades:
68 (45.95%)
Facteur de profit:
3.10
Rendement attendu:
1.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-24.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-24.54 USD (20)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.29 USD
Maximal:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPAUD 41
GBPNZD 35
GBPCAD 34
GBPUSD 20
GBPJPY 9
EURUSD 8
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD -29
GBPNZD 169
GBPCAD 118
GBPUSD -30
GBPJPY -11
EURUSD -5
USDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPNZD 29K
GBPCAD 17K
GBPUSD -2.9K
GBPJPY -1.5K
EURUSD -412
USDCAD -118
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.92 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 20
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +101.91 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -24.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.24 × 21
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.35 × 104
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.36 × 61
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.52 × 27
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.57 × 75
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.63 × 56
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 103
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.68 × 242
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.71 × 95
JFD-Live01
0.74 × 153
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.74 × 187
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.

Trading Frequency

⚠️ This is not a daily trading strategy.
Trades are executed only on selective, high-probability days, often just a few days per month.

Subscribers should allow at least one full month to properly evaluate the strategy’s behaviour and performance.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


