|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|41
|GBPNZD
|35
|GBPCAD
|34
|GBPUSD
|20
|GBPJPY
|9
|EURUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|-29
|GBPNZD
|169
|GBPCAD
|118
|GBPUSD
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-11
|EURUSD
|-5
|USDCAD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|-3.9K
|GBPNZD
|29K
|GBPCAD
|17K
|GBPUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|EURUSD
|-412
|USDCAD
|-118
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.24 × 21
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.35 × 104
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.36 × 61
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.47 × 116
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.52 × 27
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.57 × 75
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.63 × 56
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.63 × 41
|
Monex-Server2
|0.66 × 47
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 103
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.68 × 242
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.71 × 95
|
JFD-Live01
|0.74 × 153
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.74 × 187
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.
Core Principles
✅ No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
✅ Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
✅ Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.
Trading Frequency
⚠️ This is not a daily trading strategy.
Trades are executed only on selective, high-probability days, often just a few days per month.
Subscribers should allow at least one full month to properly evaluate the strategy’s behaviour and performance.
For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266