HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
0条评论
可靠性
16
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2025 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
196
盈利交易:
86 (43.87%)
亏损交易:
110 (56.12%)
最好交易:
13.92 USD
最差交易:
-4.81 USD
毛利:
368.90 USD (57 731 pips)
毛利亏损:
-153.61 USD (20 542 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (101.91 USD)
最大连续盈利:
125.66 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.28
交易活动:
27.61%
最大入金加载:
59.45%
最近交易:
21 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
3.32
长期交易:
88 (44.90%)
短期交易:
108 (55.10%)
利润因子:
2.40
预期回报:
1.10 USD
平均利润:
4.29 USD
平均损失:
-1.40 USD
最大连续失误:
20 (-24.54 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-24.54 USD (20)
每月增长:
0.25%
年度预测:
3.01%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.29 USD
最大值:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.39% (64.85 USD)
净值:
0.75% (7.16 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPNZD 54
GBPCAD 49
GBPAUD 41
GBPUSD 20
EURUSD 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPNZD 145
GBPCAD 161
GBPAUD -29
GBPUSD -30
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -11
NZDCAD -9
AUDNZD -3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD -4
USDCAD -1
NZDUSD -4
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPNZD 25K
GBPCAD 23K
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPUSD -2.9K
EURUSD -324
GBPJPY -1.5K
NZDCAD -1.2K
AUDNZD -574
EURCHF 209
USDCHF 229
EURNZD -677
USDCAD -118
NZDUSD -406
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +13.92 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 20
最大连续盈利: +101.91 USD
最大连续亏损: -24.54 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.20 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.23 × 22
ICMarkets-Live07
0.33 × 121
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 81
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.52 × 368
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.59 × 59
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 113
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.72 × 111
ICMarkets-Live14
0.78 × 9
XM.COM-Real 7
0.83 × 102
MYFX-US01-Live
0.85 × 112
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
191 更多...
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


没有评论
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
