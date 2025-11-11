- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|54
|GBPCAD
|49
|GBPAUD
|41
|GBPUSD
|20
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPJPY
|9
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPNZD
|145
|GBPCAD
|161
|GBPAUD
|-29
|GBPUSD
|-30
|EURUSD
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-11
|NZDCAD
|-9
|AUDNZD
|-3
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURNZD
|-4
|USDCAD
|-1
|NZDUSD
|-4
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPNZD
|25K
|GBPCAD
|23K
|GBPAUD
|-3.9K
|GBPUSD
|-2.9K
|EURUSD
|-324
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|NZDCAD
|-1.2K
|AUDNZD
|-574
|EURCHF
|209
|USDCHF
|229
|EURNZD
|-677
|USDCAD
|-118
|NZDUSD
|-406
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.20 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.23 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.33 × 121
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.47 × 116
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.49 × 81
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.52 × 368
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.59 × 59
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.61 × 113
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.63 × 41
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.66 × 289
|
Monex-Server2
|0.66 × 47
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.72 × 111
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.78 × 9
|
XM.COM-Real 7
|0.83 × 102
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.85 × 112
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.86 × 22
PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.
Core Principles
✅ No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
✅ Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
✅ Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.
