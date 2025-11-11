シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / PureSoul
HITESH ARORA

PureSoul

HITESH ARORA
レビュー0件
信頼性
16週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  35  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 23%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
196
利益トレード:
86 (43.87%)
損失トレード:
110 (56.12%)
ベストトレード:
13.92 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4.81 USD
総利益:
368.90 USD (57 731 pips)
総損失:
-153.61 USD (20 542 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (101.91 USD)
最大連続利益:
125.66 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.28
取引アクティビティ:
27.61%
最大入金額:
59.45%
最近のトレード:
23 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
10 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.32
長いトレード:
88 (44.90%)
短いトレード:
108 (55.10%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.40
期待されたペイオフ:
1.10 USD
平均利益:
4.29 USD
平均損失:
-1.40 USD
最大連続の負け:
20 (-24.54 USD)
最大連続損失:
-24.54 USD (20)
月間成長:
0.25%
年間予想:
3.01%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2.29 USD
最大の:
64.85 USD (5.90%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.39% (64.85 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.75% (7.16 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPNZD 54
GBPCAD 49
GBPAUD 41
GBPUSD 20
EURUSD 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPNZD 145
GBPCAD 161
GBPAUD -29
GBPUSD -30
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -11
NZDCAD -9
AUDNZD -3
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 2
EURNZD -4
USDCAD -1
NZDUSD -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPNZD 25K
GBPCAD 23K
GBPAUD -3.9K
GBPUSD -2.9K
EURUSD -324
GBPJPY -1.5K
NZDCAD -1.2K
AUDNZD -574
EURCHF 209
USDCHF 229
EURNZD -677
USDCAD -118
NZDUSD -406
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +13.92 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 20
最大連続利益: +101.91 USD
最大連続損失: -24.54 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.20 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.23 × 22
ICMarkets-Live07
0.33 × 121
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.47 × 116
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 81
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.52 × 368
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
TickmillUK-Live03
0.59 × 59
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 113
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.72 × 111
ICMarkets-Live14
0.78 × 9
XM.COM-Real 7
0.83 × 102
MYFX-US01-Live
0.85 × 112
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
192 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

PureSoul is a disciplined, momentum-aligned trading approach designed to capture clean directional moves while maintaining tight risk control.
The strategy follows a profit-only scaling model — positions are added only when the market moves in favour, never into drawdown.
Losses are cut early, and total risk on the account is kept extremely controlled.

Core Principles

No adding into loss: Every new position is opened only when the previous entry is already in profit.
Early risk removal: Losing positions are closed quickly, keeping maximum account floating drawdown within 1–2%.
Reverse-grid in profit: Positions scale in the direction of strength, allowing the system to compound winners.


For fund management or queries: WhatsApp us at +91 7760622266


レビューなし
2025.12.11 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
PureSoul
35 USD/月
23%
0
0
USD
993
USD
16
99%
196
43%
28%
2.40
1.10
USD
6%
1:200
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください