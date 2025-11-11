SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / MH MARKET 612543
Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 inceleme
72 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 1 460%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 638
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
774 (47.25%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
864 (52.75%)
En iyi işlem:
3 437.28 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 816.92 USD
Brüt kâr:
56 529.89 USD (184 587 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-37 199.62 USD (199 004 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (79.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5 300.97 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
23
Ort. tutma süresi:
33 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
3.67
Alış işlemleri:
817 (49.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
821 (50.12%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.52
Beklenen getiri:
11.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
73.04 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-43.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
27 (-121.83 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
267.33%
Yıllık tahmin:
3 243.62%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
316.86 USD
Maksimum:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
45.73% (714.25 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1562
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 19K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -16K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 437.28 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 817 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +79.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -121.83 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MohicansMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
İnceleme yok
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
