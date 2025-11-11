SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / MH MARKET 612543
Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
79 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 1 976%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 711
Negociações com lucro:
813 (47.51%)
Negociações com perda:
898 (52.48%)
Melhor negociação:
3 437.28 USD
Pior negociação:
-1 816.92 USD
Lucro bruto:
64 697.87 USD (198 409 pips)
Perda bruta:
-42 542.94 USD (208 882 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (79.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
5 300.97 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
0.87%
Depósito máximo carregado:
56.40%
Último negócio:
11 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
32 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
4.20
Negociações longas:
844 (49.33%)
Negociações curtas:
867 (50.67%)
Fator de lucro:
1.52
Valor esperado:
12.95 USD
Lucro médio:
79.58 USD
Perda média:
-47.38 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
27 (-121.83 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-33.43%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
316.86 USD
Máximo:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
70.57% (2 428.44 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
35.61% (487.08 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1635
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 22K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -12K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 437.28 USD
Pior negociação: -1 817 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +79.18 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -121.83 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MohicansMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

Sem comentários
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 11:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
