Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 리뷰
안정성
81
0 / 0 USD
월별 1000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 2 814%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 717
이익 거래:
819 (47.69%)
손실 거래:
898 (52.30%)
최고의 거래:
3 437.28 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 816.92 USD
총 수익:
65 184.47 USD (199 486 pips)
총 손실:
-42 542.94 USD (208 882 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (79.18 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5 300.97 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
0.87%
최대 입금량:
56.40%
최근 거래:
11 분 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
32 분
회복 요인:
4.30
롱(주식매수):
848 (49.39%)
숏(주식차입매도):
869 (50.61%)
수익 요인:
1.53
기대수익:
13.19 USD
평균 이익:
79.59 USD
평균 손실:
-47.38 USD
연속 최대 손실:
27 (-121.83 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
19.42%
연간 예측:
235.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
316.86 USD
최대한의:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
70.57% (2 428.44 USD)
자본금별:
35.61% (487.08 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1641
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 23K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -11K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3 437.28 USD
최악의 거래: -1 817 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +79.18 USD
연속 최대 손실: -121.83 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MohicansMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 11:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
MH MARKET 612543
월별 1000 USD
2 814%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
81
98%
1 717
47%
1%
1.53
13.19
USD
71%
1:500
