Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 recensioni
72 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 1 460%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 638
Profit Trade:
774 (47.25%)
Loss Trade:
864 (52.75%)
Best Trade:
3 437.28 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 816.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
56 529.89 USD (184 587 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-37 199.62 USD (199 004 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (79.18 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 300.97 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.67
Long Trade:
817 (49.88%)
Short Trade:
821 (50.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.52
Profitto previsto:
11.80 USD
Profitto medio:
73.04 USD
Perdita media:
-43.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
27 (-121.83 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
267.33%
Previsione annuale:
3 243.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
316.86 USD
Massimale:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
45.73% (714.25 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1562
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 19K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -16K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 437.28 USD
Worst Trade: -1 817 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +79.18 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -121.83 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MohicansMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
