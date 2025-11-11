SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / MH MARKET 612543
Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
79 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 1 976%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 711
Gewinntrades:
813 (47.51%)
Verlusttrades:
898 (52.48%)
Bester Trade:
3 437.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 816.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
64 697.87 USD (198 409 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-42 542.94 USD (208 882 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (79.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5 300.97 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
0.87%
Max deposit load:
56.40%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
32 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
4.20
Long-Positionen:
844 (49.33%)
Short-Positionen:
867 (50.67%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.52
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
12.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
79.58 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-47.38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
27 (-121.83 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-33.43%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
316.86 USD
Maximaler:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
70.57% (2 428.44 USD)
Kapital:
35.61% (487.08 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1635
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 437.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 817 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +79.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -121.83 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MohicansMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 11:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Kopieren

