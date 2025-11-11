SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / MH MARKET 612543
Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 avis
72 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 1 460%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 638
Bénéfice trades:
774 (47.25%)
Perte trades:
864 (52.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 437.28 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 816.92 USD
Bénéfice brut:
56 529.89 USD (184 587 pips)
Perte brute:
-37 199.62 USD (199 004 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (79.18 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 300.97 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
33 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.67
Longs trades:
817 (49.88%)
Courts trades:
821 (50.12%)
Facteur de profit:
1.52
Rendement attendu:
11.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
73.04 USD
Perte moyenne:
-43.06 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
27 (-121.83 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
267.33%
Prévision annuelle:
3 243.62%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
316.86 USD
Maximal:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
45.73% (714.25 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1562
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -16K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 437.28 USD
Pire transaction: -1 817 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +79.18 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -121.83 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MohicansMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

Aucun avis
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
