SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MH MARKET 612543
Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 reviews
Reliability
79 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 976%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 711
Profit Trades:
813 (47.51%)
Loss Trades:
898 (52.48%)
Best trade:
3 437.28 USD
Worst trade:
-1 816.92 USD
Gross Profit:
64 697.87 USD (198 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 542.94 USD (208 882 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (79.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 300.97 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
0.87%
Max deposit load:
56.40%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
844 (49.33%)
Short Trades:
867 (50.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
12.95 USD
Average Profit:
79.58 USD
Average Loss:
-47.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-121.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-33.43%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
316.86 USD
Maximal:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.57% (2 428.44 USD)
By Equity:
35.61% (487.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1635
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 437.28 USD
Worst trade: -1 817 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

No reviews
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 11:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MH MARKET 612543
1000 USD per month
1 976%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
79
98%
1 711
47%
1%
1.52
12.95
USD
71%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.