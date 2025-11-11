シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / MH MARKET 612543
Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
レビュー0件
信頼性
79週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1000  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 1 976%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 711
利益トレード:
813 (47.51%)
損失トレード:
898 (52.48%)
ベストトレード:
3 437.28 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 816.92 USD
総利益:
64 697.87 USD (198 409 pips)
総損失:
-42 542.94 USD (208 882 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (79.18 USD)
最大連続利益:
5 300.97 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
0.87%
最大入金額:
56.40%
最近のトレード:
12 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
32 分
リカバリーファクター:
4.20
長いトレード:
844 (49.33%)
短いトレード:
867 (50.67%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.52
期待されたペイオフ:
12.95 USD
平均利益:
79.58 USD
平均損失:
-47.38 USD
最大連続の負け:
27 (-121.83 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
月間成長:
-33.43%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
316.86 USD
最大の:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
70.57% (2 428.44 USD)
エクイティによる:
35.61% (487.08 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1635
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 22K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -12K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3 437.28 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 817 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +79.18 USD
最大連続損失: -121.83 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MohicansMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

レビューなし
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 11:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください