Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
79 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 1 976%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 711
Transacciones Rentables:
813 (47.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
898 (52.48%)
Mejor transacción:
3 437.28 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 816.92 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
64 697.87 USD (198 409 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-42 542.94 USD (208 882 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (79.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5 300.97 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
0.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
56.40%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
32 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
4.20
Transacciones Largas:
844 (49.33%)
Transacciones Cortas:
867 (50.67%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.52
Beneficio Esperado:
12.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
79.58 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-47.38 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
27 (-121.83 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-33.43%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
316.86 USD
Máxima:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
70.57% (2 428.44 USD)
De fondos:
35.61% (487.08 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1635
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 22K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -12K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3 437.28 USD
Peor transacción: -1 817 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +79.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -121.83 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MohicansMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 11:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
