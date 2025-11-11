СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / MH MARKET 612543
Cheung Fai Alex Yu

MH MARKET 612543

Cheung Fai Alex Yu
0 отзывов
Надежность
79 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1000 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 1 976%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 711
Прибыльных трейдов:
813 (47.51%)
Убыточных трейдов:
898 (52.48%)
Лучший трейд:
3 437.28 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 816.92 USD
Общая прибыль:
64 697.87 USD (198 409 pips)
Общий убыток:
-42 542.94 USD (208 882 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (79.18 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
5 300.97 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
0.87%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
56.40%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
32 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
4.20
Длинных трейдов:
844 (49.33%)
Коротких трейдов:
867 (50.67%)
Профит фактор:
1.52
Мат. ожидание:
12.95 USD
Средняя прибыль:
79.58 USD
Средний убыток:
-47.38 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
27 (-121.83 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3 645.53 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
-33.43%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
316.86 USD
Максимальная:
5 270.39 USD (26.94%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
70.57% (2 428.44 USD)
По эквити:
35.61% (487.08 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1635
USDCHF 64
NZDCAD 8
AUDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 22K
USDCHF 80
NZDCAD 7
AUDCAD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -12K
USDCHF 1.4K
NZDCAD 254
AUDCAD 2
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 437.28 USD
Худший трейд: -1 817 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +79.18 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -121.83 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MohicansMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-Real6
3.00 × 1
DoRich — Asia’s Leading Pioneer in Financial Education and Algorithmic Trading.
We integrate investment education, trading technology, and proprietary algorithmic systems to build a platform that unites knowledge, technology, and proven market performance.

At the heart of DoRich lies Education × FinTech, bridging financial learning with technological innovation to empower individuals to master markets through data intelligence and disciplined execution.

Our in-house Algo Team develops proprietary algorithmic trading models that undergo rigorous backtesting and live trading validation. Across multiple global social trading platforms, our strategies consistently rank among the top performers worldwide — achieving No.1 global and Asia-leading positions on several platforms based on trading performance and signal ratings.


In education, DoRich specializes in technical analysis training, teaching students to interpret market movements and trading signals to execute well-managed, risk-aware strategies. Our Algo Workshops further guide learners in selecting and evaluating algorithmic strategies, fostering a new generation of investors who integrate human insight with AI-powered signals.


Our operations span three strategic pillars:

1️⃣ Financial Education & Technical Training – Structured programs covering technical analysis, risk management, and quantitative strategy to cultivate self-reliant, intelligent investors.

2️⃣ Algorithmic Trading & Quantitative Development – A professional Algo Team continuously innovates AI-driven multi-strategy systems designed for consistent and controlled performance.

3️⃣ Community & Collaborative Ecosystem – Through The Incubator+ network, DoRich connects investors, traders, and Algo developers to exchange models, strategies, and results — building a dynamic, data-driven FinTech community.


At DoRich, we believe financial freedom is no longer an aspiration — it is a repeatable outcome powered by education, technology, and precision.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 11:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 2.98% of days out of 504 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
MH MARKET 612543
1000 USD в месяц
1 976%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
79
98%
1 711
47%
1%
1.52
12.95
USD
71%
1:500
Копировать

