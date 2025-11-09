- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
218
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
134 (61.46%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
84 (38.53%)
En iyi işlem:
267.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-179.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 806.38 USD (14 723 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 030.10 USD (11 725 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (141.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
270.00 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
91.26%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.93%
En son işlem:
9 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.67
Alış işlemleri:
150 (68.81%)
Satış işlemleri:
68 (31.19%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
3.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-24.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-245.50 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
17.05%
Yıllık tahmin:
206.84%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
209.80 USD
Maksimum:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.95% (197.90 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|166
|GBPUSDr
|52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDr
|460
|GBPUSDr
|316
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDr
|1.9K
|GBPUSDr
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +267.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -180 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +141.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -197.80 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
64%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
17
100%
218
61%
91%
1.38
3.56
USD
USD
33%
1:500