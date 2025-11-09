SinyallerBölümler
One Hour Trade
Yaniv Ben Porat

One Hour Trade

Yaniv Ben Porat
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 64%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
218
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
134 (61.46%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
84 (38.53%)
En iyi işlem:
267.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-179.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 806.38 USD (14 723 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 030.10 USD (11 725 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (141.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
270.00 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
91.26%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.93%
En son işlem:
9 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.67
Alış işlemleri:
150 (68.81%)
Satış işlemleri:
68 (31.19%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
3.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-24.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-245.50 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
17.05%
Yıllık tahmin:
206.84%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
209.80 USD
Maksimum:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.95% (197.90 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 166
GBPUSDr 52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDr 460
GBPUSDr 316
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDr 1.9K
GBPUSDr 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +267.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -180 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +141.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -197.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.

This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.

  • How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)

Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support

Orders are placed only during the active trading session

Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester

  • Key Features
  1. Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
  2. Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
  3. No indicators required
  4. Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
  5. Minimal parameters & easy setup
  6. No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
  • Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1

Symbols:  XAUUSD, and other majors

Fixed lot size according to your risk preference

Use with a regulated broker & stable connection

  • Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade

TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows

PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders

Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours

  • Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior

Clean logic that is easy to understand

No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems

Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades

Clear results in Strategy Tester

Great as a diversification tool next to other systems

İnceleme yok
2025.11.12 20:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.54% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
