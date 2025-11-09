SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / One Hour Trade
Yaniv Ben Porat

One Hour Trade

Yaniv Ben Porat
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 51%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
279
Negociações com lucro:
171 (61.29%)
Negociações com perda:
108 (38.71%)
Melhor negociação:
267.90 USD
Pior negociação:
-179.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 554.38 USD (18 930 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 937.50 USD (16 251 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (141.70 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
270.00 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
30.86%
Depósito máximo carregado:
17.33%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
4 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.33
Negociações longas:
199 (71.33%)
Negociações curtas:
80 (28.67%)
Fator de lucro:
1.21
Valor esperado:
2.21 USD
Lucro médio:
20.79 USD
Perda média:
-27.20 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-245.50 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-1.25%
Previsão anual:
-15.13%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
209.80 USD
Máximo:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
12.30% (236.70 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 209
GBPUSDr 70
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDr 204
GBPUSDr 413
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDr 650
GBPUSDr 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +267.90 USD
Pior negociação: -180 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +141.70 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -197.80 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.

This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.

  • How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)

Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support

Orders are placed only during the active trading session

Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester

  • Key Features
  1. Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
  2. Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
  3. No indicators required
  4. Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
  5. Minimal parameters & easy setup
  6. No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
  • Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1

Symbols:  XAUUSD, and other majors

Fixed lot size according to your risk preference

Use with a regulated broker & stable connection

  • Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade

TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows

PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders

Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours

  • Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior

Clean logic that is easy to understand

No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems

Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades

Clear results in Strategy Tester

Great as a diversification tool next to other systems

Sem comentários
2025.12.26 18:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 20:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.54% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
One Hour Trade
30 USD por mês
51%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
23
100%
279
61%
31%
1.21
2.21
USD
33%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.