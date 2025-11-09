- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
279
Negociações com lucro:
171 (61.29%)
Negociações com perda:
108 (38.71%)
Melhor negociação:
267.90 USD
Pior negociação:
-179.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 554.38 USD (18 930 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 937.50 USD (16 251 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (141.70 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
270.00 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
30.86%
Depósito máximo carregado:
17.33%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
4 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.33
Negociações longas:
199 (71.33%)
Negociações curtas:
80 (28.67%)
Fator de lucro:
1.21
Valor esperado:
2.21 USD
Lucro médio:
20.79 USD
Perda média:
-27.20 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-245.50 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-1.25%
Previsão anual:
-15.13%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
209.80 USD
Máximo:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
12.30% (236.70 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|209
|GBPUSDr
|70
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSDr
|204
|GBPUSDr
|413
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSDr
|650
|GBPUSDr
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +267.90 USD
Pior negociação: -180 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +141.70 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -197.80 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
51%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
23
100%
279
61%
31%
1.21
2.21
USD
USD
33%
1:500