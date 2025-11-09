- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
276
盈利交易:
170 (61.59%)
亏损交易:
106 (38.41%)
最好交易:
267.90 USD
最差交易:
-179.90 USD
毛利:
3 516.18 USD (18 740 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 815.70 USD (15 643 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (141.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
270.00 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
28.82%
最大入金加载:
17.33%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
1.51
长期交易:
196 (71.01%)
短期交易:
80 (28.99%)
利润因子:
1.25
预期回报:
2.54 USD
平均利润:
20.68 USD
平均损失:
-26.56 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-197.80 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-245.50 USD (4)
每月增长:
2.14%
年度预测:
26.02%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
209.80 USD
最大值:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
净值:
9.95% (197.90 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|206
|GBPUSDr
|70
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDr
|288
|GBPUSDr
|413
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDr
|1.1K
|GBPUSDr
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +267.90 USD
最差交易: -180 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +141.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -197.80 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
58%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
23
100%
276
61%
29%
1.24
2.54
USD
USD
33%
1:500