- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
297
이익 거래:
183 (61.61%)
손실 거래:
114 (38.38%)
최고의 거래:
267.90 USD
최악의 거래:
-179.90 USD
총 수익:
3 907.28 USD (20 766 pips)
총 손실:
-3 146.50 USD (17 908 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (141.70 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
270.00 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
39.62%
최대 입금량:
17.33%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
18
평균 유지 시간:
6 시간
회복 요인:
1.64
롱(주식매수):
212 (71.38%)
숏(주식차입매도):
85 (28.62%)
수익 요인:
1.24
기대수익:
2.56 USD
평균 이익:
21.35 USD
평균 손실:
-27.60 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-197.80 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-245.50 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
3.50%
연간 예측:
42.47%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
209.80 USD
최대한의:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
자본금별:
13.12% (251.40 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|218
|GBPUSDr
|79
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSDr
|272
|GBPUSDr
|489
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSDr
|988
|GBPUSDr
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +267.90 USD
최악의 거래: -180 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +141.70 USD
연속 최대 손실: -197.80 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HFMarketsSV-Live Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
리뷰 없음
