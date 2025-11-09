SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / One Hour Trade
Yaniv Ben Porat

One Hour Trade

Yaniv Ben Porat
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
23 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 51%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
279
Gewinntrades:
171 (61.29%)
Verlusttrades:
108 (38.71%)
Bester Trade:
267.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-179.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 554.38 USD (18 930 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 937.50 USD (16 251 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (141.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
270.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
31.92%
Max deposit load:
17.33%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.33
Long-Positionen:
199 (71.33%)
Short-Positionen:
80 (28.67%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-27.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-245.50 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.26%
Jahresprognose:
-51.63%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
209.80 USD
Maximaler:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Kapital:
12.30% (236.70 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 209
GBPUSDr 70
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 204
GBPUSDr 413
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 650
GBPUSDr 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +267.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -180 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +141.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -197.80 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.

This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.

  • How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)

Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support

Orders are placed only during the active trading session

Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester

  • Key Features
  1. Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
  2. Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
  3. No indicators required
  4. Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
  5. Minimal parameters & easy setup
  6. No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
  • Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1

Symbols:  XAUUSD, and other majors

Fixed lot size according to your risk preference

Use with a regulated broker & stable connection

  • Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade

TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows

PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders

Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours

  • Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior

Clean logic that is easy to understand

No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems

Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades

Clear results in Strategy Tester

Great as a diversification tool next to other systems

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 18:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 20:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.54% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
