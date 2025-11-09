- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
279
Gewinntrades:
171 (61.29%)
Verlusttrades:
108 (38.71%)
Bester Trade:
267.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-179.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 554.38 USD (18 930 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 937.50 USD (16 251 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (141.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
270.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
31.92%
Max deposit load:
17.33%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.33
Long-Positionen:
199 (71.33%)
Short-Positionen:
80 (28.67%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-27.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-245.50 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.26%
Jahresprognose:
-51.63%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
209.80 USD
Maximaler:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Kapital:
12.30% (236.70 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|209
|GBPUSDr
|70
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|204
|GBPUSDr
|413
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|650
|GBPUSDr
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +267.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -180 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +141.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -197.80 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
51%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
23
100%
279
61%
32%
1.21
2.21
USD
USD
33%
1:500