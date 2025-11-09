SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / One Hour Trade
Yaniv Ben Porat

One Hour Trade

Yaniv Ben Porat
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 51%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
279
Transacciones Rentables:
171 (61.29%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
108 (38.71%)
Mejor transacción:
267.90 USD
Peor transacción:
-179.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 554.38 USD (18 930 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 937.50 USD (16 251 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (141.70 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
270.00 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
30.86%
Carga máxima del depósito:
17.33%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.33
Transacciones Largas:
199 (71.33%)
Transacciones Cortas:
80 (28.67%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.21
Beneficio Esperado:
2.21 USD
Beneficio medio:
20.79 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-27.20 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-245.50 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.25%
Pronóstico anual:
-15.13%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
209.80 USD
Máxima:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
De fondos:
12.30% (236.70 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 209
GBPUSDr 70
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDr 204
GBPUSDr 413
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDr 650
GBPUSDr 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +267.90 USD
Peor transacción: -180 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +141.70 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -197.80 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.

This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.

  • How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)

Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support

Orders are placed only during the active trading session

Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester

  • Key Features
  1. Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
  2. Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
  3. No indicators required
  4. Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
  5. Minimal parameters & easy setup
  6. No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
  • Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1

Symbols:  XAUUSD, and other majors

Fixed lot size according to your risk preference

Use with a regulated broker & stable connection

  • Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade

TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows

PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders

Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours

  • Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior

Clean logic that is easy to understand

No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems

Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades

Clear results in Strategy Tester

Great as a diversification tool next to other systems

No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 18:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 20:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.54% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
One Hour Trade
30 USD al mes
51%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
23
100%
279
61%
31%
1.21
2.21
USD
33%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.