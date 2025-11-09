- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
279
Transacciones Rentables:
171 (61.29%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
108 (38.71%)
Mejor transacción:
267.90 USD
Peor transacción:
-179.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 554.38 USD (18 930 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 937.50 USD (16 251 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (141.70 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
270.00 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
30.86%
Carga máxima del depósito:
17.33%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.33
Transacciones Largas:
199 (71.33%)
Transacciones Cortas:
80 (28.67%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.21
Beneficio Esperado:
2.21 USD
Beneficio medio:
20.79 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-27.20 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-245.50 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.25%
Pronóstico anual:
-15.13%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
209.80 USD
Máxima:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
De fondos:
12.30% (236.70 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|209
|GBPUSDr
|70
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSDr
|204
|GBPUSDr
|413
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSDr
|650
|GBPUSDr
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +267.90 USD
Peor transacción: -180 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +141.70 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -197.80 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
