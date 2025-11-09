- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
218
Profit Trade:
134 (61.46%)
Loss Trade:
84 (38.53%)
Best Trade:
267.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-179.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 806.38 USD (14 723 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 030.10 USD (11 725 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (141.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
270.00 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
91.26%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.93%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.67
Long Trade:
150 (68.81%)
Short Trade:
68 (31.19%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.38
Profitto previsto:
3.56 USD
Profitto medio:
20.94 USD
Perdita media:
-24.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-245.50 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
17.05%
Previsione annuale:
206.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
209.80 USD
Massimale:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Per equità:
9.95% (197.90 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|166
|GBPUSDr
|52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDr
|460
|GBPUSDr
|316
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDr
|1.9K
|GBPUSDr
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +267.90 USD
Worst Trade: -180 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +141.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -197.80 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
64%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
17
100%
218
61%
91%
1.38
3.56
USD
USD
33%
1:500