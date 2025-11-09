SignauxSections
Yaniv Ben Porat

One Hour Trade

Yaniv Ben Porat
0 avis
Fiabilité
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 64%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
218
Bénéfice trades:
134 (61.46%)
Perte trades:
84 (38.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
267.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-179.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 806.38 USD (14 723 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 030.10 USD (11 725 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (141.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
270.00 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
91.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.93%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.67
Longs trades:
150 (68.81%)
Courts trades:
68 (31.19%)
Facteur de profit:
1.38
Rendement attendu:
3.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-24.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-245.50 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.05%
Prévision annuelle:
206.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
209.80 USD
Maximal:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.95% (197.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 166
GBPUSDr 52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 460
GBPUSDr 316
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 1.9K
GBPUSDr 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +267.90 USD
Pire transaction: -180 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +141.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -197.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.

This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.

  • How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)

Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support

Orders are placed only during the active trading session

Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester

  • Key Features
  1. Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
  2. Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
  3. No indicators required
  4. Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
  5. Minimal parameters & easy setup
  6. No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
  • Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1

Symbols:  XAUUSD, and other majors

Fixed lot size according to your risk preference

Use with a regulated broker & stable connection

  • Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade

TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows

PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders

Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours

  • Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior

Clean logic that is easy to understand

No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems

Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades

Clear results in Strategy Tester

Great as a diversification tool next to other systems

Aucun avis
2025.11.12 20:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.54% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
One Hour Trade
30 USD par mois
64%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
17
100%
218
61%
91%
1.38
3.56
USD
33%
1:500
Copier

