Trades:
218
Bénéfice trades:
134 (61.46%)
Perte trades:
84 (38.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
267.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-179.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 806.38 USD (14 723 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 030.10 USD (11 725 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (141.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
270.00 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
91.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.93%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.67
Longs trades:
150 (68.81%)
Courts trades:
68 (31.19%)
Facteur de profit:
1.38
Rendement attendu:
3.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-24.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-245.50 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.05%
Prévision annuelle:
206.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
209.80 USD
Maximal:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.95% (197.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|166
|GBPUSDr
|52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|460
|GBPUSDr
|316
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|1.9K
|GBPUSDr
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +267.90 USD
Pire transaction: -180 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +141.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -197.80 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
