SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / One Hour Trade
Yaniv Ben Porat

One Hour Trade

Yaniv Ben Porat
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 56%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
275
Profit Trades:
169 (61.45%)
Loss Trades:
106 (38.55%)
Best trade:
267.90 USD
Worst trade:
-179.90 USD
Gross Profit:
3 492.58 USD (18 622 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 815.70 USD (15 643 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (141.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
270.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
24.86%
Max deposit load:
17.33%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.46
Long Trades:
195 (70.91%)
Short Trades:
80 (29.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.46 USD
Average Profit:
20.67 USD
Average Loss:
-26.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-245.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.13%
Annual Forecast:
74.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
209.80 USD
Maximal:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
By Equity:
9.95% (197.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 205
GBPUSDr 70
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 264
GBPUSDr 413
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 950
GBPUSDr 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +267.90 USD
Worst trade: -180 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +141.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.

This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.

  • How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)

Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support

Orders are placed only during the active trading session

Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester

  • Key Features
  1. Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
  2. Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
  3. No indicators required
  4. Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
  5. Minimal parameters & easy setup
  6. No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
  • Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1

Symbols:  XAUUSD, and other majors

Fixed lot size according to your risk preference

Use with a regulated broker & stable connection

  • Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade

TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows

PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders

Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours

  • Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior

Clean logic that is easy to understand

No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems

Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades

Clear results in Strategy Tester

Great as a diversification tool next to other systems

No reviews
2025.11.12 20:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.54% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
One Hour Trade
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
23
100%
275
61%
25%
1.24
2.46
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.