- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
275
Profit Trades:
169 (61.45%)
Loss Trades:
106 (38.55%)
Best trade:
267.90 USD
Worst trade:
-179.90 USD
Gross Profit:
3 492.58 USD (18 622 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 815.70 USD (15 643 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (141.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
270.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
24.86%
Max deposit load:
17.33%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.46
Long Trades:
195 (70.91%)
Short Trades:
80 (29.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.46 USD
Average Profit:
20.67 USD
Average Loss:
-26.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-197.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-245.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.13%
Annual Forecast:
74.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
209.80 USD
Maximal:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
By Equity:
9.95% (197.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|205
|GBPUSDr
|70
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|264
|GBPUSDr
|413
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|950
|GBPUSDr
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +267.90 USD
Worst trade: -180 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +141.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
23
100%
275
61%
25%
1.24
2.46
USD
USD
33%
1:500