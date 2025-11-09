One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.

The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.





This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.





How it Works

Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)





Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support





Orders are placed only during the active trading session





Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar





Fully compatible with Strategy Tester





Key Features

Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled) Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance No indicators required Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended) Minimal parameters & easy setup No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: H1





Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors





Fixed lot size according to your risk preference





Use with a regulated broker & stable connection





Inputs

LotSize – size for each trade





TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows





PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders





Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours





Why Traders Use One Hour Trade

Consistent, structured trading behavior





Clean logic that is easy to understand





No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems





Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades





Clear results in Strategy Tester





Great as a diversification tool next to other systems