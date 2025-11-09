- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
279
利益トレード:
171 (61.29%)
損失トレード:
108 (38.71%)
ベストトレード:
267.90 USD
最悪のトレード:
-179.90 USD
総利益:
3 554.38 USD (18 930 pips)
総損失:
-2 937.50 USD (16 251 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (141.70 USD)
最大連続利益:
270.00 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
30.86%
最大入金額:
17.33%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
4 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.33
長いトレード:
199 (71.33%)
短いトレード:
80 (28.67%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.21
期待されたペイオフ:
2.21 USD
平均利益:
20.79 USD
平均損失:
-27.20 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-197.80 USD)
最大連続損失:
-245.50 USD (4)
月間成長:
-1.25%
年間予想:
-15.13%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
209.80 USD
最大の:
463.80 USD (29.72%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
33.24% (293.90 USD)
エクイティによる:
12.30% (236.70 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|209
|GBPUSDr
|70
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSDr
|204
|GBPUSDr
|413
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSDr
|650
|GBPUSDr
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +267.90 USD
最悪のトレード: -180 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +141.70 USD
最大連続損失: -197.80 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HFMarketsSV-Live Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout signal designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
This signal does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
30 USD/月
51%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
23
100%
279
61%
31%
1.21
2.21
USD
USD
33%
1:500