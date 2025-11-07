SinyallerBölümler
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
86
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
48 (55.81%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
38 (44.19%)
En iyi işlem:
995.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 653.05 USD
Brüt kâr:
12 493.62 USD (61 605 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12 947.26 USD (65 952 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (2 577.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 763.10 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
75
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.08
Alış işlemleri:
58 (67.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
28 (32.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.96
Beklenen getiri:
-5.27 USD
Ortalama kâr:
260.28 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-340.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-1 366.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 071.95 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
0.97%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3 520.38 USD
Maksimum:
5 949.43 USD (11.63%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.88% (5 949.43 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -1.2K
USDJPY 459
GBPJPY 301
CHFJPY 20
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -6.3K
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -47
CHFJPY 340
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +995.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 653 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 577.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 366.70 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

This signal is exclusively designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold), focusing primarily on long-term consistency and strict risk management. We do not aim for massive overnight profits; our goal is healthy, stable account growth.

Our Strategy:

  • Asset: Exclusively XAU/USD (Gold).

  • Trading Style: Swing/Intraday (prioritizing high-quality setups over high frequency).

  • Risk Management: Our top priority is maintaining a low drawdown. Every position has a clear Stop Loss and a measured Risk:Reward ratio.

  • Analysis: We use a combination of [Fill in your method here, e.g., pure Price Action, Supply/Demand zones, or custom indicators] to identify high-probability entry points.

This signal is ideal for investors seeking a reliable Gold trading partner without the stress of wild market fluctuations.

Target: Stable monthly growth with a target drawdown below [e.g., 15%].

Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk activity. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please use sound money management.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.07 08:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
