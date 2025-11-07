- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|USDJPY
|459
|GBPJPY
|301
|CHFJPY
|20
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.3K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|-47
|CHFJPY
|340
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
This signal is exclusively designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold), focusing primarily on long-term consistency and strict risk management. We do not aim for massive overnight profits; our goal is healthy, stable account growth.
Our Strategy:
-
Asset: Exclusively XAU/USD (Gold).
-
Trading Style: Swing/Intraday (prioritizing high-quality setups over high frequency).
-
Risk Management: Our top priority is maintaining a low drawdown. Every position has a clear Stop Loss and a measured Risk:Reward ratio.
-
Analysis: We use a combination of [Fill in your method here, e.g., pure Price Action, Supply/Demand zones, or custom indicators] to identify high-probability entry points.
This signal is ideal for investors seeking a reliable Gold trading partner without the stress of wild market fluctuations.
Target: Stable monthly growth with a target drawdown below [e.g., 15%].
Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk activity. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please use sound money management.