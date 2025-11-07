시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / LuckyBunga777 Capital
Benlmuchtarst

LuckyBunga777 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 리뷰
안정성
11
0 / 0 USD
월별 77 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
920
이익 거래:
730 (79.34%)
손실 거래:
190 (20.65%)
최고의 거래:
1 677.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-5 126.00 USD
총 수익:
168 362.91 USD (605 043 pips)
총 손실:
-157 521.66 USD (506 399 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
45 (5 639.08 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
10 083.46 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
79.94%
최대 입금량:
9.26%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
108
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
0.33
롱(주식매수):
638 (69.35%)
숏(주식차입매도):
282 (30.65%)
수익 요인:
1.07
기대수익:
11.78 USD
평균 이익:
230.63 USD
평균 손실:
-829.06 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-9 062.78 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-22 278.92 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
-1.15%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3 520.38 USD
최대한의:
32 884.78 USD (41.78%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
32.47% (32 884.78 USD)
자본금별:
21.65% (21 597.96 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 912
USDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 9.9K
USDJPY 586
GBPJPY 301
CHFJPY 20
EURJPY 25
GBPUSD 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 97K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPJPY -47
CHFJPY 340
EURJPY 99
GBPUSD -9
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 677.89 USD
최악의 거래: -5 126 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +5 639.08 USD
연속 최대 손실: -9 062.78 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 14
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
290 더...
LuckyBunga777 is an institutional-grade portfolio managed under a proprietary algorithmic framework. Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through strict risk management protocols and dynamic hedging. We focus on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns with controlled drawdown, independent of market volatility.

"Cultivating capital with precision. luckybunga777 represents the intersection of patience and aggressive execution. We treat every position as a seed for exponential growth, managed through rigid institutional standards. Your gateway to systematic wealth accumulation."

Verified Track Record: 

my fx book com/ members/ BM_PEDRO38/ luckybunga777/ 11811373

리뷰 없음
