- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
920
이익 거래:
730 (79.34%)
손실 거래:
190 (20.65%)
최고의 거래:
1 677.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-5 126.00 USD
총 수익:
168 362.91 USD (605 043 pips)
총 손실:
-157 521.66 USD (506 399 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
45 (5 639.08 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
10 083.46 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
79.94%
최대 입금량:
9.26%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
108
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
0.33
롱(주식매수):
638 (69.35%)
숏(주식차입매도):
282 (30.65%)
수익 요인:
1.07
기대수익:
11.78 USD
평균 이익:
230.63 USD
평균 손실:
-829.06 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-9 062.78 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-22 278.92 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
-1.15%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3 520.38 USD
최대한의:
32 884.78 USD (41.78%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
32.47% (32 884.78 USD)
자본금별:
21.65% (21 597.96 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|912
|USDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.9K
|USDJPY
|586
|GBPJPY
|301
|CHFJPY
|20
|EURJPY
|25
|GBPUSD
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|97K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-47
|CHFJPY
|340
|EURJPY
|99
|GBPUSD
|-9
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
최고의 거래: +1 677.89 USD
최악의 거래: -5 126 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +5 639.08 USD
연속 최대 손실: -9 062.78 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 14
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
LuckyBunga777 is an institutional-grade portfolio managed under a proprietary algorithmic framework. Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through strict risk management protocols and dynamic hedging. We focus on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns with controlled drawdown, independent of market volatility."Cultivating capital with precision. luckybunga777 represents the intersection of patience and aggressive execution. We treat every position as a seed for exponential growth, managed through rigid institutional standards. Your gateway to systematic wealth accumulation."
Verified Track Record:
my fx book com/ members/ BM_PEDRO38/ luckybunga777/ 11811373
