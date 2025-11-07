- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
717
Transacciones Rentables:
567 (79.07%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
150 (20.92%)
Mejor transacción:
1 659.27 USD
Peor transacción:
-4 643.21 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
133 792.18 USD (495 662 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-108 655.69 USD (372 172 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
45 (5 639.08 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
10 083.46 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
80.69%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.27%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
83
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.61
Transacciones Largas:
487 (67.92%)
Transacciones Cortas:
230 (32.08%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.23
Beneficio Esperado:
35.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
235.97 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-724.37 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-9 062.78 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-9 062.78 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.90%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 520.38 USD
Máxima:
15 566.71 USD (22.82%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.54% (15 566.71 USD)
De fondos:
8.26% (8 393.67 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|709
|USDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|24K
|USDJPY
|586
|GBPJPY
|301
|CHFJPY
|20
|EURJPY
|25
|GBPUSD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|121K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-47
|CHFJPY
|340
|EURJPY
|99
|GBPUSD
|-9
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 659.27 USD
Peor transacción: -4 643 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5 639.08 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -9 062.78 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 14
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Verified Track Record:
my fx book com/ members/ BM_PEDRO38/ luckybunga777/ 11811373
No hay comentarios
