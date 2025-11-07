SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / LuckyBunga777 Capital
Benlmuchtarst

LuckyBunga777 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 77 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 37%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
717
Transacciones Rentables:
567 (79.07%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
150 (20.92%)
Mejor transacción:
1 659.27 USD
Peor transacción:
-4 643.21 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
133 792.18 USD (495 662 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-108 655.69 USD (372 172 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
45 (5 639.08 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
10 083.46 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
80.69%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.27%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
83
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.61
Transacciones Largas:
487 (67.92%)
Transacciones Cortas:
230 (32.08%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.23
Beneficio Esperado:
35.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
235.97 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-724.37 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-9 062.78 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-9 062.78 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.90%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 520.38 USD
Máxima:
15 566.71 USD (22.82%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.54% (15 566.71 USD)
De fondos:
8.26% (8 393.67 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 709
USDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 24K
USDJPY 586
GBPJPY 301
CHFJPY 20
EURJPY 25
GBPUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 121K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPJPY -47
CHFJPY 340
EURJPY 99
GBPUSD -9
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 659.27 USD
Peor transacción: -4 643 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5 639.08 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -9 062.78 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

LuckyBunga777 is an institutional-grade portfolio managed under a proprietary algorithmic framework. Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through strict risk management protocols and dynamic hedging. We focus on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns with controlled drawdown, independent of market volatility.

"Cultivating capital with precision. luckybunga777 represents the intersection of patience and aggressive execution. We treat every position as a seed for exponential growth, managed through rigid institutional standards. Your gateway to systematic wealth accumulation."

Verified Track Record: 

my fx book com/ members/ BM_PEDRO38/ luckybunga777/ 11811373

No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 20:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 17:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 14:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 02:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 04:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Copiar

