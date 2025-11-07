SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / LuckyBunga777 Capital
Benlmuchtarst

LuckyBunga777 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 77 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 44%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
749
Gewinntrades:
595 (79.43%)
Verlusttrades:
154 (20.56%)
Bester Trade:
1 659.27 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4 643.21 USD
Bruttoprofit:
140 689.00 USD (512 050 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-110 718.97 USD (379 597 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
45 (5 639.08 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
10 083.46 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
80.69%
Max deposit load:
8.73%
Letzter Trade:
4 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
113
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.93
Long-Positionen:
514 (68.62%)
Short-Positionen:
235 (31.38%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.27
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
40.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
236.45 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-718.95 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-9 062.78 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-9 062.78 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
18.98%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3 520.38 USD
Maximaler:
15 566.71 USD (22.82%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.54% (15 566.71 USD)
Kapital:
11.31% (11 298.91 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 741
USDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 29K
USDJPY 586
GBPJPY 301
CHFJPY 20
EURJPY 25
GBPUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 130K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPJPY -47
CHFJPY 340
EURJPY 99
GBPUSD -9
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 659.27 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 643 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +5 639.08 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9 062.78 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

LuckyBunga777 is an institutional-grade portfolio managed under a proprietary algorithmic framework. Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through strict risk management protocols and dynamic hedging. We focus on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns with controlled drawdown, independent of market volatility.

"Cultivating capital with precision. luckybunga777 represents the intersection of patience and aggressive execution. We treat every position as a seed for exponential growth, managed through rigid institutional standards. Your gateway to systematic wealth accumulation."

Verified Track Record: 

my fx book com/ members/ BM_PEDRO38/ luckybunga777/ 11811373

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 20:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 17:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 14:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 02:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 04:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
