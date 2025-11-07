- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|741
|USDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|29K
|USDJPY
|586
|GBPJPY
|301
|CHFJPY
|20
|EURJPY
|25
|GBPUSD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|130K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-47
|CHFJPY
|340
|EURJPY
|99
|GBPUSD
|-9
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 14
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
LuckyBunga777 is an institutional-grade portfolio managed under a proprietary algorithmic framework. Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through strict risk management protocols and dynamic hedging. We focus on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns with controlled drawdown, independent of market volatility."Cultivating capital with precision. luckybunga777 represents the intersection of patience and aggressive execution. We treat every position as a seed for exponential growth, managed through rigid institutional standards. Your gateway to systematic wealth accumulation."
Verified Track Record:
my fx book com/ members/ BM_PEDRO38/ luckybunga777/ 11811373
USD
