SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / LuckyBunga777
Benlmuchtarst

LuckyBunga777

Benlmuchtarst
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 1%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
86
Bénéfice trades:
48 (55.81%)
Perte trades:
38 (44.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
995.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 653.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12 493.62 USD (61 605 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 947.26 USD (65 952 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (2 577.52 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 763.10 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
75
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.08
Longs trades:
58 (67.44%)
Courts trades:
28 (32.56%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-5.27 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
260.28 USD
Perte moyenne:
-340.72 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-1 366.70 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 071.95 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 520.38 USD
Maximal:
5 949.43 USD (11.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.88% (5 949.43 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.2K
USDJPY 459
GBPJPY 301
CHFJPY 20
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.3K
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -47
CHFJPY 340
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +995.00 USD
Pire transaction: -1 653 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 577.52 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 366.70 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 8
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
266 plus...
This signal is exclusively designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold), focusing primarily on long-term consistency and strict risk management. We do not aim for massive overnight profits; our goal is healthy, stable account growth.

Our Strategy:

  • Asset: Exclusively XAU/USD (Gold).

  • Trading Style: Swing/Intraday (prioritizing high-quality setups over high frequency).

  • Risk Management: Our top priority is maintaining a low drawdown. Every position has a clear Stop Loss and a measured Risk:Reward ratio.

  • Analysis: We use a combination of [Fill in your method here, e.g., pure Price Action, Supply/Demand zones, or custom indicators] to identify high-probability entry points.

This signal is ideal for investors seeking a reliable Gold trading partner without the stress of wild market fluctuations.

Target: Stable monthly growth with a target drawdown below [e.g., 15%].

Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk activity. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please use sound money management.


Aucun avis
2025.11.07 08:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
