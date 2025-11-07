- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|USDJPY
|459
|GBPJPY
|301
|CHFJPY
|20
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.3K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|-47
|CHFJPY
|340
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
This signal is exclusively designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold), focusing primarily on long-term consistency and strict risk management. We do not aim for massive overnight profits; our goal is healthy, stable account growth.
Our Strategy:
-
Asset: Exclusively XAU/USD (Gold).
-
Trading Style: Swing/Intraday (prioritizing high-quality setups over high frequency).
-
Risk Management: Our top priority is maintaining a low drawdown. Every position has a clear Stop Loss and a measured Risk:Reward ratio.
-
Analysis: We use a combination of [Fill in your method here, e.g., pure Price Action, Supply/Demand zones, or custom indicators] to identify high-probability entry points.
This signal is ideal for investors seeking a reliable Gold trading partner without the stress of wild market fluctuations.
Target: Stable monthly growth with a target drawdown below [e.g., 15%].
Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk activity. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please use sound money management.