- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
776
Profit Trades:
609 (78.47%)
Loss Trades:
167 (21.52%)
Best trade:
1 659.27 USD
Worst trade:
-5 126.00 USD
Gross Profit:
143 595.45 USD (520 432 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144 841.63 USD (466 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (5 639.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 083.46 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
80.69%
Max deposit load:
9.26%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
128
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
538 (69.33%)
Short Trades:
238 (30.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.61 USD
Average Profit:
235.79 USD
Average Loss:
-867.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-9 062.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 278.92 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-17.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 520.38 USD
Maximal:
32 884.78 USD (41.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.47% (32 884.78 USD)
By Equity:
21.65% (21 597.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|768
|USDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-2.2K
|USDJPY
|586
|GBPJPY
|301
|CHFJPY
|20
|EURJPY
|25
|GBPUSD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-47
|CHFJPY
|340
|EURJPY
|99
|GBPUSD
|-9
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 659.27 USD
Worst trade: -5 126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 639.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 062.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 14
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
LuckyBunga777 is an institutional-grade portfolio managed under a proprietary algorithmic framework. Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through strict risk management protocols and dynamic hedging. We focus on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns with controlled drawdown, independent of market volatility."Cultivating capital with precision. luckybunga777 represents the intersection of patience and aggressive execution. We treat every position as a seed for exponential growth, managed through rigid institutional standards. Your gateway to systematic wealth accumulation."
Verified Track Record:
my fx book com/ members/ BM_PEDRO38/ luckybunga777/ 11811373
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
77 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
70K
USD
USD
10
0%
776
78%
81%
0.99
-1.61
USD
USD
32%
1:50