SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LuckyBunga777 Capital
Benlmuchtarst

LuckyBunga777 Capital

Benlmuchtarst
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 77 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
776
Profit Trades:
609 (78.47%)
Loss Trades:
167 (21.52%)
Best trade:
1 659.27 USD
Worst trade:
-5 126.00 USD
Gross Profit:
143 595.45 USD (520 432 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144 841.63 USD (466 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (5 639.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 083.46 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
80.69%
Max deposit load:
9.26%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
128
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
538 (69.33%)
Short Trades:
238 (30.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.61 USD
Average Profit:
235.79 USD
Average Loss:
-867.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-9 062.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 278.92 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-17.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 520.38 USD
Maximal:
32 884.78 USD (41.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.47% (32 884.78 USD)
By Equity:
21.65% (21 597.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 768
USDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -2.2K
USDJPY 586
GBPJPY 301
CHFJPY 20
EURJPY 25
GBPUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPJPY -47
CHFJPY 340
EURJPY 99
GBPUSD -9
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 659.27 USD
Worst trade: -5 126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 639.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 062.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 14
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
289 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

LuckyBunga777 is an institutional-grade portfolio managed under a proprietary algorithmic framework. Our strategy prioritizes capital preservation through strict risk management protocols and dynamic hedging. We focus on delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns with controlled drawdown, independent of market volatility.

"Cultivating capital with precision. luckybunga777 represents the intersection of patience and aggressive execution. We treat every position as a seed for exponential growth, managed through rigid institutional standards. Your gateway to systematic wealth accumulation."

Verified Track Record: 

my fx book com/ members/ BM_PEDRO38/ luckybunga777/ 11811373

No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 20:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 18:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 17:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 14:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 02:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 04:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LuckyBunga777 Capital
77 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
70K
USD
10
0%
776
78%
81%
0.99
-1.61
USD
32%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.