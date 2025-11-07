SegnaliSezioni
LuckyBunga777

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 1%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
86
Profit Trade:
48 (55.81%)
Loss Trade:
38 (44.19%)
Best Trade:
995.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 653.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 493.62 USD (61 605 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 947.26 USD (65 952 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (2 577.52 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 763.10 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
75
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.08
Long Trade:
58 (67.44%)
Short Trade:
28 (32.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-5.27 USD
Profitto medio:
260.28 USD
Perdita media:
-340.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-1 366.70 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 071.95 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 520.38 USD
Massimale:
5 949.43 USD (11.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.88% (5 949.43 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -1.2K
USDJPY 459
GBPJPY 301
CHFJPY 20
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -6.3K
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY -47
CHFJPY 340
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +995.00 USD
Worst Trade: -1 653 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 577.52 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 366.70 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 8
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
266 più
This signal is exclusively designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold), focusing primarily on long-term consistency and strict risk management. We do not aim for massive overnight profits; our goal is healthy, stable account growth.

Our Strategy:

  • Asset: Exclusively XAU/USD (Gold).

  • Trading Style: Swing/Intraday (prioritizing high-quality setups over high frequency).

  • Risk Management: Our top priority is maintaining a low drawdown. Every position has a clear Stop Loss and a measured Risk:Reward ratio.

  • Analysis: We use a combination of [Fill in your method here, e.g., pure Price Action, Supply/Demand zones, or custom indicators] to identify high-probability entry points.

This signal is ideal for investors seeking a reliable Gold trading partner without the stress of wild market fluctuations.

Target: Stable monthly growth with a target drawdown below [e.g., 15%].

Disclaimer: Trading is a high-risk activity. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please use sound money management.


2025.11.07 08:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
