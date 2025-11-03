SinyallerBölümler
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 20%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
137
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
111 (81.02%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
26 (18.98%)
En iyi işlem:
41.09 USD
En kötü işlem:
-21.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
461.46 USD (14 226 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-164.00 USD (8 257 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (33.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
68.19 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.30
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.53%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
14.10
Alış işlemleri:
58 (42.34%)
Satış işlemleri:
79 (57.66%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.81
Beklenen getiri:
2.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.16 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-14.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-21.09 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
4.89%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
21.09 USD (1.24%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.24% (21.09 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.43% (7.76 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDUSD 41
EURGBP 31
EURUSD 23
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 50
AUDUSD 134
EURGBP 70
EURUSD 43
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 427
AUDUSD 3.1K
EURGBP 1.9K
EURUSD 774
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +41.09 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +33.41 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -14.98 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
57 daha fazla...
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


