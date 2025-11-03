シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / LeopardSmartEA2MT4
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
レビュー0件
信頼性
21週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 27%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
200
利益トレード:
156 (78.00%)
損失トレード:
44 (22.00%)
ベストトレード:
134.61 USD
最悪のトレード:
-84.62 USD
総利益:
865.36 USD (20 700 pips)
総損失:
-464.93 USD (17 552 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (33.41 USD)
最大連続利益:
134.61 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
95.74%
最大入金額:
6.52%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.96
長いトレード:
84 (42.00%)
短いトレード:
116 (58.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.86
期待されたペイオフ:
2.00 USD
平均利益:
5.55 USD
平均損失:
-10.57 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-23.86 USD)
最大連続損失:
-133.46 USD (2)
月間成長:
2.96%
年間予想:
35.97%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
135.11 USD (7.14%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.14% (135.11 USD)
エクイティによる:
31.32% (594.66 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDCAD 70
EURGBP 49
AUDUSD 48
EURUSD 33
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDCAD 73
EURGBP 120
AUDUSD 145
EURUSD 63
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDCAD -1K
EURGBP 3.2K
AUDUSD -453
EURUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +134.61 USD
最悪のトレード: -85 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +33.41 USD
最大連続損失: -23.86 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Tickmill-Live04"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
58 より多く...
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
