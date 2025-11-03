SignalsSections
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
154 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
42 (21.43%)
Best trade:
134.61 USD
Worst trade:
-84.62 USD
Gross Profit:
851.58 USD (20 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-458.78 USD (17 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (33.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.61 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
94.74%
Max deposit load:
6.24%
Latest trade:
54 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.91
Long Trades:
84 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
112 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
2.00 USD
Average Profit:
5.53 USD
Average Loss:
-10.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-23.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.46 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.04%
Annual Forecast:
48.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135.11 USD (7.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.14% (135.11 USD)
By Equity:
28.11% (531.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 67
AUDUSD 48
EURGBP 48
EURUSD 33
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 67
AUDUSD 145
EURGBP 118
EURUSD 63
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD -934
AUDUSD -453
EURGBP 3.2K
EURUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +134.61 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
58 more...
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


No reviews
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.