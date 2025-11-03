SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / LeopardSmartEA2MT4
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
136
Bénéfice trades:
110 (80.88%)
Perte trades:
26 (19.12%)
Meilleure transaction:
41.09 USD
Pire transaction:
-21.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
459.84 USD (14 141 pips)
Perte brute:
-164.00 USD (8 257 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (33.41 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
68.19 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.53%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
14.03
Longs trades:
57 (41.91%)
Courts trades:
79 (58.09%)
Facteur de profit:
2.80
Rendement attendu:
2.18 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.18 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-14.98 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-21.09 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21.09 USD (1.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.43% (7.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDUSD 40
EURGBP 31
EURUSD 23
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 50
AUDUSD 132
EURGBP 70
EURUSD 43
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 427
AUDUSD 3K
EURGBP 1.9K
EURUSD 774
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +41.09 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +33.41 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -14.98 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
57 plus...
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


