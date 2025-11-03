- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDUSD
|40
|EURGBP
|31
|EURUSD
|23
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|50
|AUDUSD
|132
|EURGBP
|70
|EURUSD
|43
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|427
|AUDUSD
|3K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|774
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.20 × 5
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.36 × 45
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.38 × 929
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.39 × 1453
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.52 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.53 × 106
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.55 × 31
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.59 × 286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.64 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.73 × 15
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.
LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.
Top features (bullets)
-
Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.
-
Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.
-
Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.
-
Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.
-
Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.
-
AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.
-
Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.
-
Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning.
