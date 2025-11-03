SegnaliSezioni
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
137
Profit Trade:
111 (81.02%)
Loss Trade:
26 (18.98%)
Best Trade:
41.09 USD
Worst Trade:
-21.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
461.46 USD (14 226 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-164.00 USD (8 257 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (33.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.19 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.53%
Ultimo trade:
12 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
14.10
Long Trade:
58 (42.34%)
Short Trade:
79 (57.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.81
Profitto previsto:
2.17 USD
Profitto medio:
4.16 USD
Perdita media:
-6.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-14.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-21.09 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
21.09 USD (1.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.24% (21.09 USD)
Per equità:
0.43% (7.76 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDUSD 41
EURGBP 31
EURUSD 23
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 50
AUDUSD 134
EURGBP 70
EURUSD 43
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 427
AUDUSD 3.1K
EURGBP 1.9K
EURUSD 774
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.09 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +33.41 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
57 più
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


Non ci sono recensioni
