|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|67
|AUDUSD
|48
|EURGBP
|48
|EURUSD
|33
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDCAD
|67
|AUDUSD
|145
|EURGBP
|118
|EURUSD
|63
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDCAD
|-934
|AUDUSD
|-453
|EURGBP
|3.2K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live04 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 10
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.20 × 5
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.36 × 45
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.38 × 929
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.39 × 1453
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.52 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.53 × 106
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.55 × 31
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.59 × 286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.64 × 14
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.73 × 15
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.
LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.
Top features (bullets)
-
Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.
-
Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.
-
Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.
-
Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.
-
Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.
-
AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.
-
Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.
-
Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning.
