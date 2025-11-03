LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning.

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.



