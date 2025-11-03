信号部分
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0条评论
可靠性
20
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 26%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
196
盈利交易:
154 (78.57%)
亏损交易:
42 (21.43%)
最好交易:
134.61 USD
最差交易:
-84.62 USD
毛利:
851.58 USD (20 352 pips)
毛利亏损:
-458.78 USD (17 202 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (33.41 USD)
最大连续盈利:
134.61 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
95.74%
最大入金加载:
6.52%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.91
长期交易:
84 (42.86%)
短期交易:
112 (57.14%)
利润因子:
1.86
预期回报:
2.00 USD
平均利润:
5.53 USD
平均损失:
-10.92 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-23.86 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-133.46 USD (2)
每月增长:
4.04%
年度预测:
48.98%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
135.11 USD (7.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.14% (135.11 USD)
净值:
30.46% (575.85 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 67
AUDUSD 48
EURGBP 48
EURUSD 33
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 67
AUDUSD 145
EURGBP 118
EURUSD 63
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD -934
AUDUSD -453
EURGBP 3.2K
EURUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +134.61 USD
最差交易: -85 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +33.41 USD
最大连续亏损: -23.86 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live04 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
58 更多...
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


没有评论
LeopardSmartEA2MT4
每月30 USD
26%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
20
100%
196
78%
96%
1.85
2.00
USD
30%
1:500
