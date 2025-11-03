SignaleKategorien
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 27%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
201
Gewinntrades:
157 (78.10%)
Verlusttrades:
44 (21.89%)
Bester Trade:
134.61 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-84.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
867.09 USD (20 817 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-464.93 USD (17 552 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (33.41 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
134.61 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
95.74%
Max deposit load:
6.52%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.98
Long-Positionen:
84 (41.79%)
Short-Positionen:
117 (58.21%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.86
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.57 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-23.86 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-133.46 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.74%
Jahresprognose:
33.30%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
135.11 USD (7.14%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.14% (135.11 USD)
Kapital:
32.22% (611.60 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 71
EURGBP 49
AUDUSD 48
EURUSD 33
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 75
EURGBP 120
AUDUSD 145
EURUSD 63
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD -889
EURGBP 3.2K
AUDUSD -453
EURUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +134.61 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -85 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +33.41 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -23.86 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
LeopardSmartEA2MT4
27%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
21
100%
201
78%
96%
1.86
2.00
USD
32%
1:500
