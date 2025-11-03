SeñalesSecciones
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
Fiabilidad
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 27%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
200
Transacciones Rentables:
156 (78.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
44 (22.00%)
Mejor transacción:
134.61 USD
Peor transacción:
-84.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
865.36 USD (20 700 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-464.93 USD (17 552 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (33.41 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
134.61 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
95.74%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.52%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.96
Transacciones Largas:
84 (42.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
116 (58.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.86
Beneficio Esperado:
2.00 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.55 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-10.57 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-23.86 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-133.46 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.96%
Pronóstico anual:
35.97%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
135.11 USD (7.14%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.14% (135.11 USD)
De fondos:
31.32% (594.66 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 70
EURGBP 49
AUDUSD 48
EURUSD 33
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 73
EURGBP 120
AUDUSD 145
EURUSD 63
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD -1K
EURGBP 3.2K
AUDUSD -453
EURUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +134.61 USD
Peor transacción: -85 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +33.41 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -23.86 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live04" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
otros 58...
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
LeopardSmartEA2MT4
27%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
21
100%
200
78%
96%
1.86
2.00
USD
31%
1:500
