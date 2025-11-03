SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / LeopardSmartEA2MT4
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 27%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
200
Negociações com lucro:
156 (78.00%)
Negociações com perda:
44 (22.00%)
Melhor negociação:
134.61 USD
Pior negociação:
-84.62 USD
Lucro bruto:
865.36 USD (20 700 pips)
Perda bruta:
-464.93 USD (17 552 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (33.41 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
134.61 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
95.74%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.52%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.96
Negociações longas:
84 (42.00%)
Negociações curtas:
116 (58.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.86
Valor esperado:
2.00 USD
Lucro médio:
5.55 USD
Perda média:
-10.57 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-23.86 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-133.46 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
2.96%
Previsão anual:
35.97%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
135.11 USD (7.14%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.14% (135.11 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
31.32% (594.66 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD 70
EURGBP 49
AUDUSD 48
EURUSD 33
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD 73
EURGBP 120
AUDUSD 145
EURUSD 63
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD -1K
EURGBP 3.2K
AUDUSD -453
EURUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +134.61 USD
Pior negociação: -85 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +33.41 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -23.86 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live04" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
58 mais ...
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
LeopardSmartEA2MT4
30 USD por mês
27%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
21
100%
200
78%
96%
1.86
2.00
USD
31%
1:500
Copiar

