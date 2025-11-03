시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / LeopardSmartEA2MT4
Thanh Huong Phan

LeopardSmartEA2MT4

Thanh Huong Phan
0 리뷰
안정성
22
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 28%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
207
이익 거래:
163 (78.74%)
손실 거래:
44 (21.26%)
최고의 거래:
134.61 USD
최악의 거래:
-84.62 USD
총 수익:
881.83 USD (21 403 pips)
총 손실:
-464.93 USD (17 552 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (33.41 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
134.61 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
95.74%
최대 입금량:
7.27%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
3.09
롱(주식매수):
88 (42.51%)
숏(주식차입매도):
119 (57.49%)
수익 요인:
1.90
기대수익:
2.01 USD
평균 이익:
5.41 USD
평균 손실:
-10.57 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-23.86 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-133.46 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
2.46%
연간 예측:
29.82%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
135.11 USD (7.14%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.14% (135.11 USD)
자본금별:
43.49% (832.86 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 72
EURGBP 50
AUDUSD 49
EURUSD 36
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDCAD 76
EURGBP 123
AUDUSD 149
EURUSD 70
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDCAD -792
EURGBP 3.3K
AUDUSD -381
EURUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +134.61 USD
최악의 거래: -85 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +33.41 USD
연속 최대 손실: -23.86 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live04"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 10
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.20 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 45
Tickmill-Live
0.38 × 929
Tickmill-Live02
0.39 × 1453
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.52 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.53 × 106
Tickmill-Live08
0.55 × 31
Tickmill-Live05
0.59 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.64 × 14
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 15
58 더...
LeopardSmartEA — Smart, configurable MT4 EA for disciplined, automated trading.

LeopardSmartEA Signals deliver actionable entry and exit alerts derived from the EA’s multi-indicator logic and trade-management rules. Signals are curated to match the EA’s built-in risk modes (Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot), making it easy for followers to choose a signal stream that fits their account size and tolerance.

Top features (bullets)

  • Multi-indicator entry logic (RSI + candle filters) for higher quality signals.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation and configurable trade windows.

  • Three risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot for flexible risk control.

  • Martingale / progressive lot sizing options (configurable) and partial-close logic.

  • Hedging control and order retry mechanisms to handle adverse moves.

  • AutoTrade on-chart control and trading schedule / weekday restrictions.

  • Global drawdown protection and unified close-on-drawdown option.

  • Compact, user-friendly inputs for easy setup and tuning. 

Automated trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and test on demo accounts before running on live capital.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 12:26
2026.01.06 11:26
2026.01.06 03:17
2025.12.29 06:17
2025.12.29 02:11
2025.12.26 16:14
2025.12.26 15:14
