Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter Kashaf

Syed Asbar Ali
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
27
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
22 (81.48%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (18.52%)
En iyi işlem:
10.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
85.74 USD (2 552 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5.08 USD (479 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (44.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
44.04 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.89
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
26.80
Alış işlemleri:
14 (51.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
13 (48.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
16.88
Beklenen getiri:
2.99 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-3.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3.01 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
4.48%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
3.01 USD (0.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDr 27
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDr 81
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDr 2.1K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali

2025.10.31 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
