SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Jupiter Kashaf
Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter Kashaf

Syed Asbar Ali
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 585 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 35%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
167
Gewinntrades:
121 (72.45%)
Verlusttrades:
46 (27.54%)
Bester Trade:
134.16 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-38.16 USD
Bruttoprofit:
891.28 USD (18 112 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-307.29 USD (6 636 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (96.39 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
334.58 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
62.42%
Max deposit load:
92.91%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.55
Long-Positionen:
86 (51.50%)
Short-Positionen:
81 (48.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.90
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.68 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-228.92 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-228.92 USD (12)
Wachstum pro Monat :
12.34%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
228.92 USD (10.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.46% (228.92 USD)
Kapital:
30.00% (575.66 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDr 167
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 584
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +134.16 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 16
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 12
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +96.39 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -228.92 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali

Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Jupiter Kashaf
585 USD pro Monat
35%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
10
100%
167
72%
62%
2.90
3.50
USD
30%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.