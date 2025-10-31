시그널섹션
Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter Kashaf

Syed Asbar Ali
0 리뷰
안정성
11
0 / 0 USD
월별 585 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 40%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
189
이익 거래:
139 (73.54%)
손실 거래:
50 (26.46%)
최고의 거래:
134.16 USD
최악의 거래:
-38.16 USD
총 수익:
970.36 USD (21 005 pips)
총 손실:
-310.51 USD (6 927 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (96.39 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
334.58 USD (16)
샤프 비율:
0.24
거래 활동:
59.46%
최대 입금량:
92.91%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
26
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
2.88
롱(주식매수):
87 (46.03%)
숏(주식차입매도):
102 (53.97%)
수익 요인:
3.13
기대수익:
3.49 USD
평균 이익:
6.98 USD
평균 손실:
-6.21 USD
연속 최대 손실:
12 (-228.92 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-228.92 USD (12)
월별 성장률:
15.05%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
228.92 USD (10.46%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.46% (228.92 USD)
자본금별:
30.00% (575.66 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSDr 189
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSDr 660
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSDr 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +134.16 USD
최악의 거래: -38 USD
연속 최대 이익: 16
연속 최대 손실: 12
연속 최대 이익: +96.39 USD
연속 최대 손실: -228.92 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali

리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
