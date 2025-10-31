- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDr
|189
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSDr
|660
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSDr
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.
Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.
The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.
Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.
Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.
Regards,
Asbar Ali
