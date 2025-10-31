SinaisSeções
Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter Kashaf

Syed Asbar Ali
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 585 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 34%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
165
Negociações com lucro:
119 (72.12%)
Negociações com perda:
46 (27.88%)
Melhor negociação:
134.16 USD
Pior negociação:
-38.16 USD
Lucro bruto:
880.48 USD (17 573 pips)
Perda bruta:
-307.29 USD (6 636 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (96.39 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
334.58 USD (16)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
64.47%
Depósito máximo carregado:
92.91%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
17
Tempo médio de espera:
14 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.50
Negociações longas:
86 (52.12%)
Negociações curtas:
79 (47.88%)
Fator de lucro:
2.87
Valor esperado:
3.47 USD
Lucro médio:
7.40 USD
Perda média:
-6.68 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
12 (-228.92 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-228.92 USD (12)
Crescimento mensal:
13.02%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
228.92 USD (10.46%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
10.46% (228.92 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
30.00% (575.66 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSDr 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSDr 573
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSDr 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +134.16 USD
Pior negociação: -38 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 12
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +96.39 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -228.92 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali

Sem comentários
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
